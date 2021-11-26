MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URTY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 1,088.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 2.5% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $597,000.

NYSEARCA URTY traded down $8.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.73. 11,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,602. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $61.18 and a 12-month high of $136.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24.

