MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Cuts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $45.76. 870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,912. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.