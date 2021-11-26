MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $4.48 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.61. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.09 and a 1-year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

