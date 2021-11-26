MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 11,925 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. MP Materials accounts for 1.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 6,981.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MP stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,049. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 3.92. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

