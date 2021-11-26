MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 3,085 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $380.01. The company had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $224.52 and a one year high of $460.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.38 and its 200 day moving average is $392.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

