MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 3,085 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 51.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.01. 952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,104. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.38 and a 200-day moving average of $392.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.52 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

