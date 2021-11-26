MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,474,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,701,000.

SCHY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,069. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.