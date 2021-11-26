MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $30.02

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.02, but opened at $28.96. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 1,286 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 25.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

