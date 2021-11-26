Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.57 million.

NASDAQ:MNDT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 3,926,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,431. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.96. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Mandiant’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNDT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

