Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $132,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $649.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $662.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.82. The stock has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 595.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

