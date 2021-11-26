Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $142.95 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,245,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $142,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

