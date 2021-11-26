Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $227.68 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $227,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $203.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.37 and its 200 day moving average is $228.68. The company has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

