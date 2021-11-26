Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $76.96 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $76,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $277.78 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.83. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

