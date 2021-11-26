Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $153.04 Million Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,384,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,043,000. Sony Group makes up about 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sony Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SONY opened at $122.22 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $125.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

