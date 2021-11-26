Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 8.4% Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares traded up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.27. 7,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,727,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 39.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 33,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 374,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after purchasing an additional 517,893 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.