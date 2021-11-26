Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,477 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $166.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.46. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

