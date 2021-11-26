Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 9,908 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 81.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 62,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $148.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

