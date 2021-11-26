Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,886 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 127,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,307 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 48,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,134. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

