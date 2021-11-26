Marketfield Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,547 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Golar LNG by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Golar LNG by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 783.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.12. 4,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,950. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.