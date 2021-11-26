Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 199.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,540 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Nexa Resources worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.