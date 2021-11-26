Marshall Wace LLP Has $796,000 Stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.76. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCX. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.