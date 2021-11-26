Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 126.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NextCure were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 516,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 62,918 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextCure by 347.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the second quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NextCure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.20. NextCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextCure Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

