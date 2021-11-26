Marshall Wace LLP Invests $817,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,231 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Thor Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Thor Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

