Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,112 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 7.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average of $118.26. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.