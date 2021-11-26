Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $210,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $40,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $15,322,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $13,736,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.