Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $225,000 Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $528,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,559. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.