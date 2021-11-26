Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $239,000 in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WKHS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WKHS opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.54. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $42.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 21.65.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

