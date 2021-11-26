Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $259,000 in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

