Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

NYSE:ACH opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

