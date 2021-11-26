Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 9,831 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,080,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,137,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

