Martin M. Ellen Sells 1,193 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EXP opened at $164.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.80. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.85 and a 1 year high of $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

