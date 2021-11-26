Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Masco by 6.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.