MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 179,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $527.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.