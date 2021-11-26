Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.17. Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 592,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.