McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 126.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 7,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 50,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $257.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.79. The company has a market cap of $192.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

