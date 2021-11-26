Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.71. Medtronic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.750 EPS.

MDT traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.75. 474,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.09.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.