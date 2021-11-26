Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.52

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.52 and traded as high as C$14.53. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 4,285 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$478.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.