Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMIZF stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

