MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Up to $27.98

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.98, but opened at $28.88. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 226 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $728.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

