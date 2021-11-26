Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MILE opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Metromile has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Metromile in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Metromile by 137.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Metromile by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

