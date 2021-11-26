Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 405,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.09.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

