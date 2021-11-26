Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $284,000 Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 87,855.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,049 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 49,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ImmunoGen by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ImmunoGen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 44,932 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.