Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $298,000 Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 85,976.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 818,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 73.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,855,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2,558.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 154,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 2.16. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 615.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

