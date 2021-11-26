Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.