Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 5,920 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 98,666.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Viad were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Viad by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

VVI stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $989.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

