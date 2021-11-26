Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Insider Robert Fyfe Sells 400,000 Shares

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) insider Robert Fyfe sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.91), for a total transaction of A$508,000.00 ($362,857.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Michael Hill International Company Profile
See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Michael Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.