Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of MCHP opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $553,598. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

