Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.140-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.61. 86,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,532. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $553,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

