MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $729,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 151,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $523.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. Research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

