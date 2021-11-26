Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 937.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,169 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

